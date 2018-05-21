Billboard Music Awards 2018: ‘Yodeling Kid’ Mason Ramsey Makes Surprise Appearance

Mason Ramsey, better known as the “Yodeling Kid,” continued his unlikely path to stardom on Sunday, appearing at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Late in the evening he tweeted a selfie with Post Malone, who took home the award for Best Rap Song for his single “Rockstar.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ever since his yodeling video inside his local WalMart went viral, Ramsey has been popping up everywhere from Coachella to interviews with Ellen DeGeneres to performing at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ramsey opened up about his new fame with DeGeneres, saying his trip to Coachella marked the first time he’d ever been in an airplane.

“It was very good, but driving with the driver, letting me go in the back of the limo, that was awesome,” Ramsey said. “Then I tried some sparkling and eh, it wasn’t so good.”

When asked if he likes Los Angeles, he said, “Yeah, but I’m a country boy. And out in the old country all we do is bale straws of hay and next thing you know you’re sitting under a tree taking a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.”

Ramsey revealed he already has plans if he becomes a successful country singer, saying he’ll “save up all that money and I’m going to go to college and then I’m going to move to Florida and I’m going to work my way up in a motor home.”

By late April he had already been signed to a record deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records, and released his first single “Famous.”

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen,” Ramsey says in a statement. “It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Big Loud Record’s executive Seth England said “Famous” was the perfect single for Ramsey to start his music career, as it was made to be sung by anyone at any age.

“He is a star, but most importantly he is a down to earth kid who loves country music,” said England. “The Ramseys are an amazing family from a small Southern Illinois town, just like me. We understood them, and their goals and simply fell in love with their story and vision.”