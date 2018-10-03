Beatles Sound Engineer Geoff Emerick Dies at 72

Geoff Emerick, The Beatles‘ chief recording engineer, has died from a suspected heart attack, his manager says. He was 72.

“Today, at around two o’clock, I was making my way back from Arizona to Los Angeles to pick up Geoff so we could transport some gold records and platinum plaques to our show in Tucson,” Emerick’s manager William Zabaleta said in a video statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While on the phone, he had complications and dropped the phone. I called 911, but by the time they got there, it was too late. Geoff suffered from heart problems for a long time and had a pacemaker. … When it’s your time it’s your time. We lost a legend and a best friend to me and a mentor.”

The four-time Grammy winner worked on The Beatles’ most iconic records, like Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Later, he worked with Paul McCartney & Wings, Elvis Costello, Judy Garland, Jeff Beck, Kate Bush and many more.

Those who worked with the iconic engineer took to social media to mourn his loss.

Denny Laine, a longtime member of Paul McCartney & Wings, took to Facebook to comment on the “very sad news.”

“We received very sad news today, old friend, Geoff Emerick, passed away. Our condolences to his family during this time. Geoff was a brilliant engineer and a fine man. He was enjoying his work and masterclasses around the country, connecting with the fans,” Laine’s post reads. “Denny and Geoff had a long history and shared memories, Geoff spoke with Denny about getting back into the studio to record together again. Rest In Peace Geoff. You will be missed.”

R.I.P. Geoff… One of a kind… 🙏🏻 //t.co/jZ1ng82ZIm — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) October 3, 2018

Julian Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, wrote on Twitter, “R.I.P. Geoff… One of a kind…”

Emerick was 16 when he started working with EMI at London’s Abbey Road Studios. Shortly into his first job as an assistant engineer, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr recorded “Love Me Do,” their debut label. Emerick played a key role in ground-breaking songs like “Tomorrow Never Knows” — which he produced when Lennon asked him to make him sound like “the Dalai Lama singing on a mountain.”

Emerick himself said he considered “A Day in the Life” as his favorite moment with the legendary band. “The night we put the orchestra on it, the whole world went from black and white to color,” he told Variety last year.