B.J. Thomas Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Singer B.J. Thomas announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, revealing his diagnosis in a statement shared on social media. "I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans," his message began.

"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you," the 78-year-old continued. "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you." The message added that Thomas is being treated at a local health care facility in Texas and "is hopeful for a complete recovery."

Statement from BJ Thomas pic.twitter.com/qirooNJfbT — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) March 23, 2021

Thomas is a five-time Grammy winner who is best known for hits like "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling." During his career, which began in the '60s, his music appeared on the pop, country and Christian music charts. He has sold over 70 million albums worldwide and released eight Billboard No. 1 hit songs as well as 26 Top 10 singles on the Hot 100 chart. Thomas was named one of Billboard's Top 50 Most Played Artists, and in 2014, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Other hits include "I Just Can't Help Believing," "Rock and Roll Lullaby," "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song," "Whatever Happened to Old Fashioned Love" and "New Looks From an Old Lover."

Beginning in 1977, the singer won the Grammy Award for Best Inspirational Performance for three consecutive years, for "Home Where I Belong," "Happy Man" and "You Gave Me Love (When Nobody Gave Me A Prayer)," respectively, following with a win for Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary in 1980 for his version of "The Lord's Prayer" and another for Best Inspirational Performance in 1981 for his version of "Amazing Grace."

Thomas and Gloria married in 1968 and share three daughters, Paige, Nora and Erin. They are also grandparents. Thomas currently has scheduled tour dates beginning April 17 in Everett, Washington and hopes that he will be able to play the shows as planned.