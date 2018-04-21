Avicii Spotted Drinking Unknown Beverage on Yacht Day Before Death

Avicii was looking healthy and happy while hanging out at a yacht with friends just a day before his death.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman, shocking the music world with his sudden passing.

TMZ posted a photo of Avicii taken a day before being found dead showing the famous DJ chilling with a couple of friends on a boat and flashing a peace sign. The photo was reportedly taken Thursday in Muscat.

The DJ can be seen holding a drink in his hand, but it’s unclear where the drink is alcoholic or not. Avicii said in a 2013 interview he stopped drinking due to pancreatitis and was living sober.

The DJ’s rep announced his death in a statement Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement read, via Variety. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Fellow DJ Calvin Harris shared his thoughts on Twitter after news brown, calling Avicii a “beautiful soul”.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” Harris tweeted. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

EDM DJ Zedd wrote that “no words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now.”

Other artists including Liam Payne, Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Puth also posted tributes on Twitter.

The electronic dance music superstar shocked his fans when he announced his retirement from live touring in an emotional letter he posted to his website in 2016.

“Two weeks ago, I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way,” he wrote. “It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”

The DJ suffered from very public health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover.

“To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he says of his decision to quit touring. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me. All the other parts of being an artist. I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think.”

Although the “Wake Me Up” hitmaker reportedly looked far from healthy in his 2016 interview, he told THR that he was happy.