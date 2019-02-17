Ariana Grande Fans Boycotting ‘7 Rings’ for Unexpected Reason

Ariana Grande fans have launched a strange boycott of the singer’s last single, “7 Rings,” in the hopes of putting her new one at the top of the charts.

Grande released a new single called “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” last week, the day before her full album, Thank U, Next came out. The song shot up the charts, but could not reach No. 1 status, as “7 Rings” still stood in the way. Grande’s most die-hard fans—self-described “Arianators”— decided to help her out with that.

The hashtag “Boycott 7 Rings” is, ironically, full of Grande’s biggest fans. They are hoping to spread the word, getting more fans to stop listening to “7 Rings” on streaming services and other platforms so that “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” can triumph.

The idea is that Grande would then have three number one hits on her latest record. this would be historic, making Grande the first artist to have three singles from one album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans want her to achieve this dream, and she is not trying to stop them.

“Tweet #BOYCOTT7RINGS to show your solidarity,” one fan begged Grande as the hashtag began to pick up steam. Grande was amused by the idea, telling fans they were “sick” and that “this is a wild time” for them. At first, she was just enjoying the enthusiasm, unconcerned with the result.

“Y’all are so insane and funny and I love you,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Nothing’s funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’… I can’t lmao. Whatever’s meant to be will be, babies. I ain’t goin’ nowhere #thankunext.”

y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’….. i can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies 🌫 i ain’t goin nowhere #thankunext //t.co/g7kdn4E1PD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2019



Either way, Grande comes out on top in this whole scenario. The singer is in an enviable position to have two songs battling for dominance in the pop charts. She joins a very small cast of musicians to even have two tracks from one album on the list, including Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Drake.

Grande eventually tweeted the hashtag herself after enough prodding from fans. The singer eventually responded to one fan, writing: “jesus okay #boycott7rings r u happy now?”

One of the most remarkable parts of Grande’s success with her new album and her last three singles is that it has only been a few months since her last full-length studio album, Sweetener, came out. Grande herself has admitted that Thank U, Next came together in a very short amount of time, shortly following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the dissolution of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

“I made it with my best friends over the course of a really small period of time, and it kind of saved my life,” Grande said of the album during an interview on the Zach Sang Show earlier this month. “It was kind of this super challenging chapter that sucked, and then my friends made it amazing and special.”