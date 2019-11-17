Ariana Grande Cancels Lexington Concert Due to Painful Illness

Ariana Grande has canceled her Friday night concert in Lexington, Kentucky, due to an unknown illness. The “thank u, next” singer was supposed to play Rupp Arena, but has been battling some sort of issue involved her head and throat. She had been warning fans that she was ill but made the cancellation official in an Instagram Story video on Sunday.

i’m so sorry if this was the show u were gonna attend, but i’m literally so happy ariana is prioritizing her health. u have all of our love. u cancel 1 show out of like ….. 80? nah. u’re insane. i love u so much. we’re so proud. #getwellsoonariana pic.twitter.com/l2NPRRDmMg — ًgws ari (@taescandy) November 17, 2019

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse, and it hurts so bad to swallow. I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I, unfortunately, don’t think I’ll be able to push through tonight, and I’m so upset and sorry, ” Grande said. “I’m so upset. But of course, obviously you’ll be refunded, etc. But I’m just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love, etc. whatever. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going on with my body, but thank you for understanding, and I’m so sorry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a previous Instagram Story post, the 26-year-old former Victorious and Sam & Cat star revealed she has been struggling with an illness ever since she performed in London. The unknown sickness was causing her a bit of pain, as well as making it hard for her to breathe.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show,” she wrote. “I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show. I am seeing my doctor and trying my [very] best to get better for tomorrow’s show.

She added, I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. Please take this as a gentle heads up. I don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if God forbid I can’t make the show happen. I’m on all the meds, getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through. Just a scary feeling.”

There is no word yet if any more of Grande’s tour dates will be canceled.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester