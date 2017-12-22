Aaron Carter Reveals He’s Ready for ‘Relationship With a Guy’

Aaron Carter says he’s ready to have a relationship with a man. After coming out as bisexual earlier this year, the 30-year-old singer candidly discussed his sexuality and the freedom he now feels.

“I’m just still confused about it…about bisexuality,” Carter admitted in an interview on the LGBTQ&A podcast this week. “I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just started talking about it, really. I have my confusions and I’m still learning about the community,” he said.

Carter explained that he feels ready for a relationship, whether with a man or a woman.

“Who knows what the future has to bring, whether it’s a relationship with a guy, I don’t have a problem with that. It’s something that I’ve already thought about for the album after this one. It’s already been thought through,” he added.

Last week, the “I Want Candy” singer revealed that he wants to become a father sooner rather than later and is considering adoption.

“I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” the former teen idol told Us Weekly.

“I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person,” he added.

“My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us,” he said.

Carter recently turned 30, an age he thought he wouldn’t ever reach.

“I thought I would die by 30,” he told said. “Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die.’ “

Carter went into a downward spiral this past summer, following the death of his father, Bob Carter, in May. In July, he was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession, and authorities filed new charges related to the arrest last month. In August, he broke up with girlfriend Madison Parker. Then in September, Carter caused a scare when police rushed to his home after a strange phone call.

The singer, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, also went to rehab for drug abuse. He was released after two months in November.

“Life, it was pretty tough,” Carter said. “I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.”

Carter said he’s recharged after the rehab stint. “My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes,” he said. He even released a new song, “(Don’t) Say Goodbye,” which will be included on his new album, LøVë.