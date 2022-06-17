'90s Rockstar Arrested for Allegedly Driving Stolen Truck

The bassist for '90s rock band Ugly Kid Joe is in a mess of legal trouble after being pulled over earlier in June. Cordell Crockett was pulled over and arrested for a felony while driving a friend's van and attempting to move his belongings. Burbank Police note that Cordell was arrested on May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, with officers pulling him over due to the vehicle being reported as stolen.

According to TMZ, Cordell claims to have told officers he was borrowing the van from a friend to move items into a storage facility. Police detailed that the reality was much different, with the van allegedly coming from Home Depot and being reported stolen after the rental passed its return date.

Cordell claimed he wasn't the one who rented the van and was unaware of its "stolen" status. But the van was not the only trouble faced by the rocker. The bassist was also booked on charges related to an outstanding warrant due to a ticket for driving on a suspended license.

TMZ adds that Cordell was no longer in custody and police released him to prepare for his court appearance in the next month. When reached for comment, Cordell tells TMZ to "F-k the police."

Ugly Kid Joe is a band active from the mid-80s until the late-90s, reforming later in 2010 until the present. Their debut single, "Everything About You," came on their first full-length album, America's Least Wanted. They are considered a metal band, featuring descriptions that include pop-metal, alternative metal, hard, grunge, funk metal, and even comedy metal.

After success in 1992, the band enjoyed a short career rubbing elbows with names like Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest until their breakup in 1997. Many of the members went on with connections to other bands, like Soulfly and Godsmack, but four of the band's long-running members returned in 2010 and remained with the group until the present. Cordell joined as bassist in 1991, remaining with the group through the present despite the breakup period.