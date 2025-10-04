’80s Music Star Christian Has Died

A classic music star is dead, according to international reports.

Christian, the pop music star of the 1980s, died on Sept. 25, per El Espectador and Sky TG24. He was 82.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer, who media described as Italy’s equivalent to Julio Iglesias, died at a hospital in a Milan, Italy. Cerebral hemorrhage, a brain bleed, is the reported cause of death.

Play video

Christian was a major artist in Italy, selling millions of records and becoming one of the country’s most celebrated performers of the ’80s. As he found success with songs like “Cara” and “Daniela,” he was also honored to perform in front of Pope John Paul II.

Some of the artist’s most successful albums are 1984’s Cara, 1982’s Un’altra vita un altro amore, 1985’s Sere and the 1983 self-titled Christian.

Play video

He is survived by a son, Alfredo. (Alfredo’s mother is Christian’s ex-wife, singer Dora Moroni.)