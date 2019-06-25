Women’s Bathroom Camera Discovered on James Bond Movie Set, Man Reportedly Arrested

A man was reportedly arrested after cameras were discovered hidden in a women’s bathroom at the set of the new James Bond movie.

Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested last week by Thames Valley Police in the U.K., reports TMZ. He was booked on voyeurism charges after a camera was found in one Pinewood Studios’ women’s restrooms. The bathroom was near the set being used for Bond 25, which is now in production.

“We take this issue very seriously,” Pinewood Studios said in a statement, reports The Independent. “We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

The 25th Bond film, which still does not have a title, has faced a number of strange incidents and rumors.

In May, star Daniel Craig was hurt during filming in Jamaica, forcing the production to be delayed.

“BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery,” producers said in a statement at the time. “The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

On June 15, producers shared a photo of Craig working out at a gym, wearing a big boot on his left leg.

To make matters worse, the set was damaged during a controlled explosion earlier this month. Producers said one person suffered a “minor” injury.

There were rumors that all the delays would force Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, who was cast as the villain, to drop out. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Malek confirmed he still has not filmed scenes with Craig, but said he will not leave the project.

“The key scenes is something that was fabricated,” Malek told Digital Spy. “But the thing is, Daniel was injured, so they are shooting what they can. I talked to [director Cary Fukunaga] yesterday and the schedule has been altered. I know that. But with a franchise like this, I think they have it together. They have it figured out by now.”

The new film will be Craig’s fifth as 007, and first since 2015’s Spectre. It is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is the first American director to helm a James Bond movie. The rest of the cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux.

Bond 25 is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and the U.S. on April 8, 2020.

