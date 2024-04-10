'Twilight: New Moon' Lost Soundtrack Song Teased

More than a decade after The Twilight Saga: New Moon's release, fans are being teased to new information. On Monday, as people gathered to watch the solar eclipse, the rock band The Used shared another celestial fact, albeit this one more related to the battle between Team Edward and Team Bella: they recorded a lost song that never made it onto the film's soundtrack.

"We made a song for Twilight Eclipse that never got released which is a bummer because it definitely would have made that movie 1000x better," the group – consisting of vocalist Bert McCracken, bassist Jeph Howard, drummer Dan Whitesides, and guitarist Joey Bradford – revealed in a post shared to their socials, going on to add some clarification. "It was actually New Moon but that's not as funny."

The group did not share any further information about the lost New Moon soundtrack song, but they previously revealed back in 2009, just before the film's November 2009 release, that they recorded a song titled "For You I Would." While that song was set to be the title track, it never made it into the film or onto the soundtrack and was never released.

"When we spoke to Bert McCracken of The Used yesterday, he revealed that a new song of theirs entitled 'For You I Would' was set to be the title track," Take 40 Australia reported, the McCracken telling the outlet, according to various Twilight-related blogs. "It's gonna be a big deal. We wrote a really awesome original song for the movie."

The teasing of the song sparked a wave of new interest in "For You I Would." Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "I didn't know this and now that I do I feel FULLY robbed of this fact. I need the song!!!!" Somebody else said, "I remember hearing about it at the time and I was so upset that it wasn't on the soundtrack or ever released. I'd still love so much to hear it." Other commented things like, "What can we do to make you release it? This is driving me crazy now," and "drop the track bestie."

As for if fans will ever get to hear the lost track, that unfortunately still remains up in the air. One person who commented on the post noted that "For You I Would" was recorded "on reprise records, so they probably have it locked up in a vault."