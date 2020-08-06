Tom Hanks Eyeing Geppetto Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Remake Has Social Media Applauding
Tom Hanks is seriously eyeing the role of Geppetto in Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake, and the news has social media applauding. Hanks was initially attached to the project a couple of years ago when Paddington director Paul King was signed on to direct. After King dropped out, Hanks' involvement reportedly became uncertain.
Now, director Robert Zemeckis has joined the project, and this reportedly renewed Hanks' interest, as the two men have worked together on a few films in the past. While there have been many Pinocchio films over the decades, the new Disney movie is said to be a remake of the company's classic animated film from 1940.
At this time, neither Disney not Hanks have issued a statement on the news. However, many fans of the actor are commenting online, and they are excited about the prospect of seeing him in the iconic story. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media.
