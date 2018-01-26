Tom Cruise Joins Instagram: See His First Photos

While Tom Cruise has had Twitter and Facebook profiles for years, the actor finally joined Instagram on Thursday to have another venue to promote the new Mission: Impossible movie.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Cruise has posted two photos, racking up 669,000 followers in just 10 hours — though he is not following anyone yet himself.

His bio reads, “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981,” which is the same tagline he uses on Twitter and Facebook.

So far, both photos promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The first is a clapboard, teasing the film’s “Summer 2018” release date.

“Get ready. #MissionImpossible,” the caption reads.

The second photo shows one of the death-defying stunts Cruise filmed for Fallout, with him hanging from a helicopter door in the air.

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” Cruise wrote.

Considering how Cruise uses his other social media pages, it seems unlikely that he will do much interacting with fans. Both his Facebook and Twitter pages were dormant for months, with his last posts dating to September when American Made came out. Cruise’s team mostly uses the pages to make sure his 6.6 million Twitter followers and 11.6 million Facebook fans know when he has a new movie about to open.

Earlier Thursday, Paramount released Fallout‘s synopsis. The new movie “finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Other members of the cast include Alec Baldwin as Alan Hunley, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as Luther Stuckell. Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Hanrey Cavill, Sian Brooke, Frederick Schmidt and Angela Bassett also star.

Fallout is the sixth film in the franchise and the first since 2015’s Rogue Nation. Christopher McQuarrie is back in the director’s chair.

Production on Fallout was not easy. Back in August, filming was put on hold when Cruise was injured during the middle of the film’s big stunt. He was trying to jump from one building to another.

The 55-year-old Cruise loves doing his own stunts. For Rogue Nation, he hung outside an Airbus 400 and swung from a Dubai skyscraper in Ghost Protocol. In The Mummy, he was in a plane crash zero gravity stunt.

Fallout hits theaters on July 27, 2018.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC