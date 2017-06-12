The Mummy Is Tom Cruise’s Largest International Box Office Opening

It seems like the Mummy’s curse only affects the film’s domestic box office, as Tom Cruise is coasting toward his largest international opening in his latest film.

Universal’s first foray into the Dark Universe has managed a paltry $32.2 million stateside but is set to earn $141.8 million overseas, for a combined haul of $173 million worldwide.

These numbers are almost backwards as far as Cruise-vehicles typically perform in markets.

The Mummy is one of the actor’s worst performing films at the domestic box office in recent years, but it is killing at the international box office. The film is pulling in $52.2 million in China alone, making up the bulk of the haul.

While people might have questioned Universal’s intentions for their shared monster movie franchise, the surprising success of the Alex Kurtzman-directed film in the overseas market actually gives their plan some life. The studio is still working on Bridge of Frankenstein and The Invisible Man films with Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp respectively.

Fans in the domestic market might be longing for the days of Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser, but at least the film is outperforming expectations in China and elsewhere. So we can probably expect to see more in the Dark Universe in the future as the film stands a healthy chance of turning a profit in its theatrical run.

Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 6 with Christopher McQuarrie, who also nabbed a writing credit on The Mummy.

The Mummy is in theaters now.

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

