‘Sound of Music’ Star Heather Menzies-Urich Dead at 68

Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the “The Sound of Music,” has died. She was 68.

She was 15 when she played the third-eldest of seven von Trapp children (fifth from left above) in the acclaimed movie, which won five Academy Awards — including the Oscar for Best Picture.

The actress died Sunday on Christmas Eve surrounded by family, said her son, Ryan Urich.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” he said. “She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m.”

Born in Toronto, Canada, she made her debut in 1964 at 14 in the TV series, “The Farmer’s Daughter,” and also appeared in the “Captain America” TV movie and “Logan’s Run” TV series.

Her late husband, Robert Urich, was also an actor who starred in the TV show, “Vegas.”

She is survived by her three children, several grandchildren and one great grandchild.