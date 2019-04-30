‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Mourns Late ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director John Singleton

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi was among the many celebrities who took to social media to remember the work and influence of Boyz n the Hood filmmaker John Singleton after his death on Monday.

“[John Singleton] is a KING!! His impact on Film/TV and myself is more appreciated than I can ever express in these words,” Rossi wrote on Twitter. “Sending Prayers, Power & Peace to him and his loved ones in these moments.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rossi also shared similar sentiments to Singleton’s family on Instagram, where he shared a photo of Singleton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Apr 29, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

Many of Rossi’s followers also shared their sadness, with one writing, “John Singleton was a MOVEMENT!!!”

Another fan wrote, “Heartbreaking. May he rest in peace.”

Kristen Renton, another former Sons of Anarchy star, also remembered the director on Twitter.

“Rest in love sir…. you were a trailblazer & a talent unlike any other. You will be missed,” she tweeted.

“I honestly can’t even find the words right now,” rapper Ludacris, who worked with Singleton on 2 Fast 2 Furious, wrote alongside a photo of himself with Singleton on Instagram. “This one Hurts Bad. Singing off social media for a while.”

Rossi is best known for starring as Juan Carlos “Juice” Hernandez in Sons of Anarchy and Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in the Marvel Netflix series Luke Cage. He will next be seen in the upcoming horror movie Body Cam starring Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff.

Singleton, 51, died Monday after suffering a stroke on April 17. His family chose to take him off life support at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

The director, writer and producer was best known for Boyz n the Hood, his 1991 debut, which made him the first African American nominated for the Best Director Oscar. He went on to direct Poetic Justice, Rosewood, Shaft, Baby Boy and the second Fast & Furious movie, 2 Fast 2 Furious. In recent years, he focused on television, directing an episode of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Empire. He co-created the FX drama Snowfall, which was picked up for a third season.

Singleton is survived by his parents and seven children, his family said.