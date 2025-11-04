‘Severance’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Join Johnny Depp’s Next Movie

Two familiar faces have joined up with Johnny Depp, Andrea Riseborough and director Ti West for the upcoming Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) and recent Emmy winner Tramell Tillman (Succession) have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film marks Depp’s first major role in a film since his extremely public legal fight with Amber Heard.

Directed by horror filmmaker Ti West (X, Pearl, The House of the Devil), Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is a new retelling of the classic novella from Charles Dickens.

Countless adaptations of the story have been made in the past 200 years, which revolve around a man named Ebenezer Scrooge who famously hates the holiday season until he is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present, and Future on Christmas Eve.

Since West is primarily a horror filmmaker, it remains to be seen whether this adaptation will also be a horror film or instead be more of a classic drama.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only big-screen version of A Christmas Carol coming next year. Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe—who just worked together on the holiday-themed horror Nosferatu on Christmas—announced their own retelling of Dickens’ story in June where Dafoe will play Scrooge.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will release in theaters on November 13, 2026.