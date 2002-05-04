International Pop Star Entering Marvel Cinematic Universe as Newest Superhero

✖

Singer and rapper Bad Bunny has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Sony Pictures' growing stream of obscure Spider-Man spinoffs. On Monday, Sony announced that Bad Bunny will play the super-powered wrestler El Muerto in a new standalone movie. The studio only gave the barest hints about which storyline this movie would follow.

Sony announced El Muerto at Cinemacon this weekend, according to a report by Deadline. Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance to celebrate the news while Sony gave fans the details. He will play Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, the inheritor of the secret powers of El Muerto. In the Marvel Comics, the mask and its powers are passed down to Juan Carlos by his father, Marcus, but he is unable to pass the test to truly claim them. He is given 10 years to acquire the strength and bravery to make the mantle his own, and in that time he becomes a rival of Spider-Man.

This is a major project for Sony and Marvel Studios, as El Muerto will be the first Latino superhero to make it to the big screen. He also joins Sony's growing slate of obscure Spider-Man spinoffs including the two Venom movies and this month's controversial Morbius movie. Sony also has plans for a Madame Web movie and a Kraven the Hunter movie.

Bad Bunny's meteoric rise to fame is also a huge asset to this project. The singer has shattered records in the music industry in the last few years and has won a Latin Grammy along the way. He will make his movie debut in July in the action film Bullet Train, so it makes sense that Sony was eager to lock him down for a bigger franchise.

Still, fans of the comic book source material have already cracked jokes on social media about the obscurity of this pick. El Muerto was first introduced in 2006 and does not have the history or brand recognition of Sony's other offshoots. In the comics, each time the mask and powers of El Muerto are passed to a new generation the wielder must have a ritual wrestling match with El Dorado. When Juan Carlos tried to refuse, El Dorado tried to kill him. His father sacrificed his life to save Juan-Carlos, granting him a 10-year reprieve to get stronger.

In the comics, Juan-Carlos then travels the world looking for the strength he needs and winds up in New York City challenging Spider-Man to a wrestling match. Spider-Man is caught off guard by El Muerto's strength and is unexpectedly unmasked. Spider-Man accidentally paralyzed El Muerto with a stinger in his suit, and while the wrestler was out El Dorado returned for their belated challenge. At that point, Spider-Man and El Muerto had to reluctantly work together to take him down.

How this story will be adapted in a movie without Spider-Man himself making an appearance is anyone's guess. It's also not clear when El Muerto will go into production or when we might see it for ourselves. Regardless, fans of Marvel Comics and Bad Bunny are overjoyed.