Oscars 2019: Security Beefed up to Thwart Terrorism, Trespassers

The Oscars are reportedly bolstering up security in preparation for Sunday night’s show, fearing a domestic terror attack of some kind.

The Oscars are live on Sunday night, and some of the world’s biggest stars will be crammed into the Dolby Theater. According to a report by TMZ, they will be surrounded by a huge security force. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that about 190 uniformed police officers will be patrolling around the Academy Awards.

The beefed up security did not come cheap. Insiders said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shelled out almost $150,000 for the help, which also includes plain-clothed officers, security cameras and additional support from federal law enforcement.

Of course, with a massive gathering of high-profile celebrities, the organizers are worried about attempted shootings or other domestic terror attacks. The police will also be on the look-out for stalkers and Oscar thieves, like the one that stole Frances McDormand’s trophy last year.

The police may also help cut down on gate-crashers, which has been a problem this awards season. At one Golden Globes after party, a trickster made headlines by waiting outside and collecting tickets from incoming guests, including Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Friends From College‘s Keegan-Michael Key.

At the time, high-profile guests handed their tickets over to an authoritative man dressed in a black suit before getting on the elevator to the second floor. There, they were asked for their tickets again, and by the time they got back downstairs the scammer was gone.

Key shared the story during his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he revealed that he ended up in the party anyway. However, with intruders getting more and more bold, it makes sense that the Academy is looking to add to its security.

This could also be why Vanity Fair is spending money to secure its after-party as well. Sources told TMZ the magazine is having streets shut down, and even buying out nearby parking meters for the night. Police will guard that venue later in the night as well. Vanity Fair is reportedly paying about $83,000 for the security.

The Oscars are live on Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show can be streamed live on the network’s website in certain service areas as well. It is also streaming live on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and other major services.