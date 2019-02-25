Oscars 2019: Sam Elliott Steps out With Wife Katharine Ross on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Sam Elliott stepped out at the 2019 Oscars with his wife Katharine Ross on the Academy Awards Red Carpet, and the couple look amazing together.

The Ranch star donned a classic black tux, and Ross looked beautiful in a green, long-sleeved gown.

Elliott is attending the big award show this year because he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Star Is Born.

In A Star Is Born, Elliot played Bobby Maine, the older brother and manager of Bradley Cooper’s Jackson “Jack” Maine.

More recently, Elliott can be seen in the film The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, which is surprisingly less bizarre than its title would suggest.

Look who we found on the #Oscars red carpet: Sam Elliott, Glenn Close, @KaceyMusgraves, and Helen Mirren pic.twitter.com/qowlD1Xlop — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Earlier this month, the actor spoke with GQ UK about the new film, and shared some details about why he chose to take the project on.

“The title is the thing that grabbed me right off the top. At first you think it’s going to be a terrible schlocky thing or some ridiculous comedy, but I thought, There’s got to be something more to it. And, well, there was definitely a lot more to it,” he said.

Elliott later elaborated on the decision to star in the film, explaining that it’s “quieter” tone was something he loved about the script.

“I totally agree. This film’s been out there at a lot of film festivals already, and the initial reaction was, ‘This film is a lot more like the title.’ Which is kind of a neat thing. It’s not what people are expecting. Hopefully, the title doesn’t put people off,” he continued.

Elliott also explained that had the film be “a bit more schlocky” or “a bit more B-movie” he probably would not have been interested in it.

“Yeah, I’m not interested in making that. Nobody sets out to make a bad film – I shouldn’t say ‘nobody.’ Some people certainly don’t care,” he added. “But by talking to this director (Robert D. Krzykowski), this 30-year-old kid who’d been working on this movie for 12 years, I could see it. We talked about John Sayles, who to me is one of the great independent filmmakers. Talking to him, I thought… this is a road I wanna go down.”

A Star Is Born is now available on Blu-Ray and DVD, and The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot is available for digital download.

