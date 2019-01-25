Oscars 2019: Nicole Kidman Snubbed Despite ‘Destroyer,’ Boy Erased’ and ‘Aquaman’ Performances

Nicole Kidman is the recipient of multiple awards including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards, just to name a few. But despite her success and stellar performances in films like Aquaman, Destroyer and Boy Erased, she was still snubbed as a nominee for the 2019 Oscars.

After being looked passed for a nod in the Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress categories, it’s a shame because the Australian actress admits that she truly took on the depression of her Los Angeles police detective character, Erin Bell, in Destroyer.

“I just wanted her to be real,” she admitted to iNews.

“Just give me a woman who has not taken care of herself at all, who has drank a lot, who has done drugs, who has been given no self-care and no self-love and who sleeps in her car sometimes. She doesn’t sleep much, but medicates and she is in a rough place. She is hanging on for dear life, she is surely and she is p—d off,” she continued.

“I wasn’t aware that it was blurring so rapidly and I couldn’t step out of it. Half the time, I wore the costume home as I couldn’t be bothered to change. I really took on, I suppose, the depression and the pain and just the nihilistic approach that she had,” she added.

Kidman wasn’t the only shocking snub for the 2019 award show. Perhaps the biggest of them all was Bradley Cooper failing to get a nod in the directing category for A Star is Born, which grossed more than $400 million worldwide.

Lady Gaga broke her silence with some encouraging words for her co-star.

“Well, you know, you never know what’s going to happen,” Gaga said. “But at the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The singer is in the running to win Best Actress for her performance in A Star is Born, alongside other leading ladies like Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me and Glenn Close for The Wife.

Bradley Cooper may not have been nominated in the Director category, but he was nominated for Best Actor thanks to his performance in his directorial debut, A Star is Born.