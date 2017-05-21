Tottering Turtles! Nick Frost Cast As Captain Pugwash

How’s that for a slice of Fried Gold?

Nick Frost has been cast to play the title role in Atticus Pictures, Carnaby International, and Costar Culture & Media’s upcoming Pugwash movie.

“Besides Winston Churchill and Henry VIII, Captain Horatio Pugwash seems like a role I was born to play,” said Frost. “I cannot wait to get going.”

Producer Elliot Jenkins had this to say about its lead: “Nick just has funny bones and he’s perfect to bring our pompous, cowardly, pugnacious, fun-loving hero to life. What’s more, I know he wants to give the role a really fresh, modern spin.”

Frost is best known for co-starring in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy: Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World’s End (2013).

The live-action adaptation of the popular Captain Pugwash comic strip and children’s book series created by John Ryan — which was previously adapted to into two television series — is being written and directed by two-time Emmy winner John Hay (Stig of the Dump, Lost Christmas).

THR reports: “The new big-screen outing will be set in the Golden Age of piracy, with the story seeing the lily-livered con-artist Pugwash put on a ship to Botany Bay. But when he escapes, he finds himself at the helm of the Black Pig on a mission to rescue Cabin Boy Tom’s father, who has been marooned on a volcanic island with a hoard of treasure protected by an army of angry ghosts. Just to make things more complicated, Pugwash soon finds he has the infamous pirate Cut-Throat Jake on his tail.”

Aside from Frost, X-Men First Class actor Jason Flemyng has also joined the cast, but his role hasn’t been disclosed yet.