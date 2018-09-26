Rocky and Ivan Drago Face off in New ‘Creed 2’ Trailer

The brand new Creed II trailer has dropped, and sees Rocky and Ivan Drago facing off with each other after more than 30 years.

Among the new footage in the newly released trailer, there is a scene near the end that shows Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa and Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago staring each other down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s an incredibly brief but incredibly intense moment, as the two challengers last faced off in 1985s Rocky IV after Ivan killed Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed in the ring.

Apollo — played by Carl Weathers — is the father of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who is the main focus of the Creed films.

Creed II sees Adonis facing off against Viktor Drago — played by professional boxer Florian Munteanu — the son of Ivan. This plotline is extremely complex because Adonis is fighting in the name of the father he never got to know and Viktor is fighting to reclaim his family’s honor after his father’s loss to Rocky.

Adonis: “I aint got a choice.”

Rocky: “Its the same thing you father said. And he died right here in my hands.” Rocky about Drago senior:”He broke things in me that aint never been fixed. It aint worth it.” pic.twitter.com/vCOgOwu132 — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) September 26, 2018

The stare down between Rocky and Ivan, while only momentary, has certainly been noticed by fans who have taken to social media to share their thoughts about it.

“Can’t wait. That stare down with Rocky and Drago. Sweet Jesus goosebumps,” one fan commented.

That man looks like he never got over it… this gonna be good pic.twitter.com/qdilamUpKS — J Avery (@CHROMEKAGE) September 26, 2018

“That stare down. The same look as 1985,” another fan tweeted.

Theory: That scene where Rocky says “Its time kid”. That’s in Creed’s head. Rocky dies at some stage. Rocky is wearing the same clothes in a lot of scenes. In the gym, on the street (day and night) and in the area. — Phil Slattery (@philipslattery) September 26, 2018

In addition to Jordan, Stallone, Lundgren, and Munteanu, Creed II also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Andre Ward. Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia will also reportedly be making appearances in the film, reprising roles that originated in earlier Rocky films.

The first Creed film was directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther). This time around Steven Caple Jr. was hired to direct the Creed II screenplay written by Sylvester Stallone and Juel Taylor.

Creed II opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.