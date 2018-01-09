Michelle Williams Earned Less Than 1% of What Mark Wahlberg Got for Reshooting ‘All the Money in the World’

Once the news of Kevin Spacey’s years of alleged sexual misconduct took Hollywood by storm, All the Money in the World director Ridley Scott made the swift decision to reshoot the movie just six weeks before its release with Spacey’s leading role replaced by Christopher Plummer.

I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film. https://t.co/VzGA2ucAjV — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 9, 2018

And while the film rid itself of an alleged serial predator, it’s still surrounded in controversy due to reports of alleged pay disparities between co-stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

According to a tweet from actress Jessica Chastain, Williams reportedly made only $80 per day for the 10-day reshoot, as compared to Wahlberg’s $2 million reshoot price tag.

“I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film,” Chastain wrote on Twitter on Monday.

However, in an interview with USA Today, Scott said that both Williams and Wahlberg flew to Europe and reshot their scenes for free.

“Everyone did it for nothing,” said director Ridley Scott, who reshot 22 scenes of his intense drama about the infamous Getty kidnapping at a cost of $10 million. “They all came in for free.”

Christopher Plummer, who replaces Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, was paid, as was the crew, the director notes.

Williams — who plays Getty’s former daughter-in-law, whose son was kidnapped in Italy — said that she realized the ramifications Spacey’s involvement would bring on the film.

“I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet,” the actress said.

So when Scott decided to reshoot, Williams said she was happy to give up her cozy planned Thanksgiving.

“I adore (Scott), worship him, would do anything for him,” Williams says. “I hated that this man’s time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited.”

“I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort,” she continued.

Despite Scott’s claims that Williams and Wahlberg did the reshoots for free, rumors still abound that Wahlberg negotiated a multi-million dollar deal for the 10 days of work.

The Washington Post reports that Wahlberg made “at least” $2 million.

In August, Forbes named Wahlberg the highest-paid actor of the year, calculating his pretax and pre-fee earnings at $68 million, and as a general matter he commands a higher salary than many of his co-stars because he is regarded as a box-office draw.

If Chastain’s claim that Williams made $80 per day and The Washington Post‘s report that Wahlberg made $2 million are both true, that means Williams traveled to Italy over Thanksgiving for a last-second reshoot while being paid 0.04% what her male co-star was making for his work.