Major Netflix Star Replacing Sylvester Stallone in New ‘Rambo’ Movie

John Rambo will look a little different in his next outing.

In an unexpected move, teen heartthrob Noah Centineo will take up the role of the iconic action hero previously played by Sylvester Stallone according to a new report from Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Centineo rose to famous for his roles on Disney Channel before starring in the Netflix rom-com film franchise To All The Boys and as the protagonist in the streamer’s espionage thriller series The Recruit.

According to Deadline, Stallone has no involvement in the project, and only just found out about Centineo’s casting.

The new film, titled John Rambo, will be directed by Jalmari Helander, who previously directed the gory Nazi-killing action-thriller Sisu.

It will be a prequel to the rest of the Rambo franchise, and feature a young John J. Rambo during his time serving in the Vietnam War.

Filming will begin in Thailand in early 2026.

The Rambo franchise is one of the biggest names in action movies, with just under $900 million in box-office receipts across five movies. It began in 1982 with First Blood, and seemingly concluded in 2019 with the aptly-titled Rambo: Last Blood.

Centineo’s star is rapidly rising; the young actor recently appeared in A24’s war drama Warfare from Alex Garland and is soon set to play Ken Masters in the live-action adaptation of Street Fighter releasing next year.