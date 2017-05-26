‘Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween’ Hitting Theaters This October

If you thought you needed more Madea in your life, Lionsgate has just come to the rescue. The studio has just announced that Tyler Perry’s Boo2: A Madea Halloween is hitting theaters in just a few short months.

This will mark the ninth movie in the Madea franchise – which stars creator Tyler Perry as the title character – but it’s only the second in the Halloween series.

Boo!: A Madea Halloween was released last October, taking the character on a spooky holiday adventure. The sequel will follow the same structure, and has been given a similar release date, as it’s set to bow on October 20.

The studio also released a this logline for the film: “Madea, Bam, and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins, and the bogeyman are unleashed.”

It’s not much of a surprise that another Madea movie is on the way, considering the success of the franchise as a whole. The first Madea Halloween film made $73 million domestically, which is quite the haul for a low-budget comedy.

Tyler Perry will wear multiple hats, as usual. He’s directing the film, on a script he’s written, portraying the fan-favorite character once again. Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely are also set to star.

