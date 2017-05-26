‘Love Actually’ Cast Reunite For Sequel On Red Nose Day

May 25 is Red Nose Day in the U.S. and many people are unsure of what that is. The short explanation: It's a campaign to raise money to fight child poverty.

So, if you spot someone in a red nose, know that they are not clowning around and are actually doing some good.

The British charity Comic Relief started Red Nose Day in England in 1985 as a way to raise money to fight child poverty. The organizers wanted a symbol that would make people laugh, hence the red nose.

Each year, on the night of the event, actors and entertainers join together on live TV and perform comedy sketches and music routines. This year, it was the launch site for the highly anticipated Love Actually short sequel, Red Nose Day Actually.

The short film will revisit the characters of the beloved 2003 romantic comedy and discover what they've been up to these past 14 years, in 2017.

Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson and Rowan Atkinson will be stepping back into their iconic roles, alongside fellow cast members Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy and Marcus Brigstocke.

Meanwhile, the night will also see a celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior. This is the first time celebs will face the famous obstacle course and it will all be for charity. The ninjas include Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Nikki Glaser (Not Safe with Nikki Glaser) and former New York Yankee, Nick Swisher.

Then, Julia Roberts joins Bear Grylls for a special Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day in Kenya to deliver vaccines. Lastly, Chris Hardwick hosts the Red Nose Day Special.

You can watch all the action during NBC's Red Nose Day fundraiser, from 10 to 11 p.m.. You can also watch online by logging in with your provider credentials. If you don't have satellite or cable access, opt for a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling TV.

[H/T Red Nose Day]