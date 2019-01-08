Live-Action Barbie Movie Announced With Margot Robbie as the Lead

While speculation has swirled for years, a live-action Barbie movie has been officially announced, with Margot Robbie as the lead.

According to a joint press release from Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures Group, the two companies plan “to bring the world-renowned Barbie franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie as Barbie.” Additionally, Robbie with also co-produce the film.

“Barbie marks the first announced deal coming out of Mattel’s newly-established Mattel Films, led by Academy Award®-nominated producer Robbie Brenner, as well as the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures,” the press release adds.

Both Mattel and Warner Bros. are very excited about the new endeavour, with Chairman and CEO of Mattel Ynon Kreiz issuing a statement on behalf of the toy company.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen. We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros,” Kreiz said.

“Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company,” Kreiz added.

Toby Emmerich — the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group — also released a statement, saying, “This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films. And, Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

Margot is also very excited about starring in and co-producing the Barbie film, explaining that she feels strongly about the message the doll brings to children around the world.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president,” the actress said in a statement.

“I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen,” Robbie concluded.

At this time there are no other details available on the production of the film, but this is the closest the franchise has come to a live-action film in recent years, with both Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway previously being attached to the project.