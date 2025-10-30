Legendary CD-ROM Game Is Getting a Movie, and Tiffany Haddish Is One of the Cast Members

Pablo Sanchez is headed to the big screen.

An animated film based on the beloved computer game Backyard Baseball is under development.

Arturo Castro will voice Pablo Sanchez, while Tiffany Haddish will play Kiesha Phillips.

Sticky Situation, the animation studio behind Rick & Morty and the Bob’s Burgers movie, will take over production duties for this one. Joe Purdy, writer of Hey Arnold!, will pen the script.

Other notable names in the voice cast include Chris Mintz-Plasse (yes, McLovin from Superbad) as Dmitri Petrovich, Ego Nwodim as Stephanie Morgan and Jocinda Smith, Adam Pally as Pete Wheeler, Donald Faison as Dante Robinson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Achmed Khan.

The plot is as follows: “It’s Opening Day at Steele Stadium. But team superstar Stephanie ‘Bubbles’ Morgan is in crisis. She’s lost her gotta-have-it, never-play-without-it lucky bubble gum! With just 30 minutes until game time, the Backyard kids embark on a wild mission to track it down and save their season.”

The Backyard Sports franchise has been long dormant, but only recently did it come back to life, when Playground Productions (an upstart run by a school teacher) purchased the rights to the series.

There is currently no word on when the Backyard Baseball movie will be out, but several of the franchise’s classic games are available on Steam right now to frustrate us all.