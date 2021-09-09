‘Kelly Clarkson!’: The Story Behind Steve Carell’s Infamous ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Exclamation

“Oh, Kelly Clarkson!” is the most famous line from The 40-Year Old Virgin. The 2005 romantic-comedy, starring Steve Carell became an instant classic. Carell’s character, Andy Stitzer, yells the iconic phrase during a hair waxing scene. It’s a phrase synonymous with Carell’s career and according to the film’s director and co-writer Judd Apatow, a fellow actor is to blame for the line.

“I’m gonna blame Seth Rogen because there’s a picture I think you have of a piece of paper with all the curses that we gave him to scream when he gets waxed,” Apatow told Clarson during an appearance on her NBC talk show. “And in the middle in the column that says clean words, right in the middle, it says ‘Kelly Clarkson’ in Seth’s handwriting.”

The American Idol alum found her name being mentioned in the middle of other expletives was hilarious. She also laughed at the fact that her name was sandwiched in between the words “Burger-Panties” and “Throbbing Monkey-Tail” on the paper. Other possibilities for Carell to choose from, including “Crab-Feast,” “Trahs-Heart” and “Meat-Wench.” Clarkson was flattered that her name was chosen. The “Stronger” singer also noted in her conversation with Apatow is that the reference in the film is what she’s most known for.

Of the scenes, Carell revealed on The Graham Norton Show that he co-wrote that specific wax scene, saying, “I thought it would be funny for the guys that were watching it in the scene because there’s no way you can replicate that. There’s no way you can act the horror that you’re witnessing and the joy of watching a man go through something like that.”

The film was positively reviewed by critics and earned over $170 million during its theatrical run against a budget of a little over $25 million. The movie chronicles Andy’s quest to do the deed after his friends pressure him to do so when he meets a single mother he’s interested in. Andy is considered a geek who previously swore off sex after failed attempts.