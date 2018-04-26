‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Cinema Con Footage Details Revealed

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom doesn’t arrive in theaters until June 22, but fans have gotten a good idea of what they can expect from the upcoming sequel thanks to multiple trailers teasing the park’s imminent demise.

During Universal Pictures’ panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 25, more footage from the film was revealed, including the movie’s opening sequence, which promises a much darker story than its predecessors.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The sequence was introduced by stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with Pratt promising that the film is “as epic” and “intense” as any Jurassic movie and actually has “more dinosaurs” in one single moment that any entire Jurassic movie before it.

Howard also offered some insight, sharing that the sequel is set four years after the events of Jurassic World. There is “a volcano is about to explode,” she said, and “the question is whether to save the dinosaurs we created.”

The footage begins with a submarine arriving at Isla Nublar, with the crew attempting to salvage the bones from the Indominus Rex. Instead, the bone bumps into the Mosasaurus, the killer whale-like beast from the first film, pretty much signaling the end for the crew.

Meanwhile, a researcher is being chased around the grounds by a T-Rex and attempts to escape by grabbing onto a ladder of a helicopter, though the T-Rex managed to get a grip as well. The men think they’re free when the ladder breaks, but that relief was short-lived as the Mosasaurus leaps from the water and eats the researcher.

A flashback sees Owen (Pratt) training baby Blue.

Claire (Dallas Howard) is approached by a man looking to make a rescue op ion the island. As Owen calms Blue, she is hit with a tranquilizer by mercenaries, indicating that the rescue op was a front. Instead, the men are trying to make the dinosaurs into weapons and sell them at auctions.

This propels Owen to do whatever it takes to rescue the dinosaurs, and an action sequence follows that includes shots of the island’s dormant volcano acting decidedly un-dormant. Owen also gets trapped in a truck with a T-Rex and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) tells a court that this is Jurassic World now because these creatures will survive humans.

Ahead of the footage, Pratt told the crowd, “The last time I was here I introduced you to Jurassic World, and that movie went on to become the fourth biggest movie in history, so let’s do that again, please? Is that a deal?”

“After Avengers comes out,” Howard chimed in.

Pratt concluded, “It could be a great summer for all us.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @JurassicWorld