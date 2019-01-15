‘Jumanji 2’ Adds ‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Danny Glover to Cast

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel just got a little more star-studded.

Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover is the latest big name announced to win the cast for the new film, which will reunite the cast of the 2017 hit film starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

The sequel will continue the story of the previous installment, based on the picture book by Chris Van Allsburg and on the 1995 film adaptation that starred Robin Williams. Both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals invaded the real world.

The recent movie updated the premise when they made a magical video game, through which four teenagers were transported into the world of the game, transforming into avatars portrayed by the stars of the film.

Glover’s casting comes after news that Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Danny DeVito had also been added for the upcoming sequel. Details on Glover’s character were not revealed.

“From Awkafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — it’s been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Jake Kasdan, who directed the 2017 film, is back to direct the new sequel. Plot details have not yet been revealed.

Glover, who is also prominently known for roles on Silverado and The Color Purple, had an eventful year appearing in The Old Man and the Gun with Robert Redford, as well as on crime thriller Proud Mary with Taraji P. Henson.

Johnson also previously cheered for the news of Awkwafina and DeVito’s casting on social media.

“She’s ready to play in JUMANJI! Welcome the super talented [Awkwafina] to our cast! She lit it up in Crazy Rich Asians, and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her,” Johnson wrote of the actress. “Can’t wait. And when [Kevin Hart] annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls.”

As for DeVito, Johnson wrote: “”He wants to play the game that plays you. Welcome [DeVito] to our JUMANJI cast! Can’t wait my friend. Oh the fun we will have, if… you just call out it’s name.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became the surprise blockbuster hit of the 2017 holiday season, earning $962 million worldwide.