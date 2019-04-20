John Singleton: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director in ICU, Family Says in Full Statement

Filmmaker John Singleton is in an intensive care unit after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, his family said.

Although the 51-year-old director suffered the stroke several days ago, it was not until Saturday morning that the news surfaced. In response to the reports, his family released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming he had the episode while seeking medical care.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

News of the stroke first surfaced on B. Scott’s blog, which cited sources. A family source also told TMZ Singleton checked himself into a hospital earlier this week after he experienced weakness in his leg. The source said Singleton recently arrived home from a trip to Costa Rica and the plane flight “may have triggered the medical emergency.”

TMZ reported the stroke was described as “mild.”

Singleton shot to fame in 1991, when he directed Boyz n the Hood, which starred Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Morris Chestinut, Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Regina King and Angela Bassett. Singleton earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for the film, making him the first African American filmmaker to receive the honor. He was also only 23 at the time, making him the youngest. Singleton was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The film’s success put Singleton on the road for a remarkable career that continues to this day. His other credits include the 2000 Shaft remake, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers and Abduction. He also directed episodes of Empire and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Singleton co-created the FX drama Snowfall, which was recently renewed for a third season.

He also produced the movies Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan and Illegal Tender.

Singleton’s collaborators rushed to social media to send well-wishes to the producer.

“Pray [for] my brother,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Singleton.

“Prayers up for [Singleton] Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well,” Omar Epps wrote on Twitter.

“Praying hard this morning for my friend [Singleton] PULL THROUGH BABY,” Long tweeted.

“Prayers up for my brother John Singleton,” rapper Juicy J tweeted.

“My prayers for the great John Singleton — Come back to the hood John — you’re the man,” The Exorcist director William Friedkin added.

“John Singleton was very nice to me when I was an intern in Cannes in 1999. Like, so much nicer than he had to be. Sending love and good thoughts for a speedy recovery,” The Night Before director Jonathan Levine wrote.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images