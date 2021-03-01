John Boyega Fights Tears Celebrating His Golden Globes Win on Instagram Live

✖

The Golden Globes may look a little different in this socially distanced year, but the winners are still celebrating in their own way. John Boyega, who won the Globe for Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role for Amazon's Small Axe, took to Instagram Live after his victory was announced. The Star Wars star was visibly fighting back tears when he took the time to thank his fans after this career milestone.

He was clearly flustered by his win and began by thanking everyone that he forgot in his acceptance speech. "Love to the other nominees, I didn’t even show you a lot of love, but I didn’t expect this, man!" Boyega explained that he "didn't know what to say" before joyfully thanking his fans for their support. "You lot have been supportive of me from the start. There’s been obstacles in the way, but you lot have always shown me love, man," Boyega gushed. "So I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. Love and appreciation. Bless you."

However, before signing off, Boyega revealed how he would be celebrating his win: alone in his empty house. "Nobody to celebrate with!" he exclaimed. "I’m home alone! But you know what? It’s all good, man."

In his Golden Globes speech, Boyega was clearly taken aback by his win, asking "Do I just talk automatically?" when his name was announced. After declaring that his "wifi is bad, so let me just say what I want to say," he went on to thank the usual suspects, including director Steve McQueen and Amazon Studios UK for producing the project. "You know what? I thought it was just going to be one of them nights when you just go to your bedroom and just chill," he continued. "I’m in Balenciaga, guys! Like, I’m wearing track bottoms and I’m comfortable, guys, but this is exciting."

Boyega's win feels particularly satisfying after his interview with British GQ where he expressed his frustration with his time working on Star Wars. "It’s so difficult to maneuver," Boyega explained. "You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up."