‘Harry Potter’ Stars Reunited: 4 Fan-Favorites, Including the Weasley Twins, Just Snapped a Must-See Instagram Photo

The Harry Potter film franchise wrapped up in 2011 with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, but fans still love to see their favorite actors reunite any chance they can. Over the weekend, four of the franchise’s stars reunited at Rhode Island Comic-Con, making sure to snap a photo during the annual event.

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley, reunited with Bonnie Wright, who played their sister Ginny Weasley, and Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, all attended the convention, with Oliver sharing a photo of the group posing in front of a backdrop and making funny faces at each other.

“We take this stuff very seriously!” he joked in the caption.

Lynch shared a selfie of the group on her own page, writing, “Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers!”

All four actors have kept busy since their time as wizards, with the Phelps brothers involved in a number of charity projects. Wright promotes environmental awareness and Lynch has founded a vegan beauty box and hosts a vegan podcast. The stars also continue to act, and Lynch and the Phelps brothers had an on-screen reunion in 2015 when they starred in Danny And The Human Zoo.

Lynch and the Phelps’ also joined Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick/Griphook) at the opening of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in June, hosting a panel to discuss the roller coaster. Along with questions about the ride, the group was also asked whether they ever thought the world of Harry Potter would continue in the way that it has when they initially signed on to be part of the films.

“All that comes from the literature being quite so rich, and the fact that then you can make feature films of that is a big testament to how rich and detailed those books are, but there’s so much you can’t tell in a feature film,” Davis pointed out. “That’s what Universal can dip into, is that other material, and start to create, the wider Wizarding World here at Universal and these experiences that all tie back into that, kind of, original kind of notion of the things we see in film but give us further experiences of that, which is fantastic.”

“When we were making the films, we didn’t have any idea that we were one day gonna be able to experience it within a theme park environment like this,” he added. “I mean, it’s fantastic to be able to do that.”

