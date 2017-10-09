New ‘Halloween’ Film to Ignore Everything Past Original Movie

The new Halloween movie, coming from the creative duo of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, is set to upend the entire Michael Myers franchise. Despite rumors and reports that the 2018 film would be ignoring everything after Halloween II, creator John Carpenter has revealed that things are actually going back even further.

Gordon Green and McBride’s Halloween will be a sequel to the first film, ignoring everything in between.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with Stereo Gum, Carpenter was asked about the new iteration of his iconic horror film.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality,” Carpenter said of the new Halloween. “It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

Carpenter is taking on an expanded role with this film, so he definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the production. The legendary filmmaker will be executive producing Halloween, and there’s a chance he will provide the score as well.

Jamie Lee Curtis is also set to rejoin the Halloween franchise, reprising her role as Laurie Strode. Judy Greer is in talks to play Laurie’s daughter Karen.

The new Halloween is set to hit theater on October 19, 2018.