Halle Berry Reveals How She Broke Three Ribs During ‘John Wick 3’ Filming

Halle Berry revealed that the action in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is very real this week, explaining how she broke three ribs while filming.

Berry joined John Wick director Chad Stahelski in New York this week to do some press on the upcoming third installment. While speaking to Extra, the actress revealed that she did a lot of stunts in her new role, and they did not always go as planned.

“I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick… It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened,” she said. “I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.” The injury was so bad that Berry even worried she would be replaced in the film due to her recovery time, but Stahelski waited for her to better.

“He waited for me to heal, when I came back I felt better,” she said.

Berry said that she underwent “hours and hours of stunt training” for the movie, adding: “it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet.” She said that she got into even better shape than usual for her role as one of the fantasy assassins in the conclusion to this beloved trilogy.

Berry continued, explaining that that the bar was set pretty high for the movie, especially as she was working with co-star Keanu Reeves.

“It was pretty amazing. It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him,” she said.

However, as much pressure as Berry put on herself, Stahelski told reporters that she was a breeze to direct. He said that she was “so easy” to cast in this role, adding: “You don’t even know how easy, I didn’t even have a choice… it was great.”

Stahelski was particularly grateful that Berry took the role before even seeing the script. He described the whole experience as “pretty surreal. I am a pretty lucky guy.”

Berry went on to say that her time on John Wick has been a huge help in preparing for her next film, in which she will play an MMA fighter. She said that she might not have even considered such a role before this experience.

“It was through surviving John Wick training I knew I was capable,” she said. She added that she hoped the fighting wouldn’t leave her with a more permanent injury than her broken ribs, joking: “I just hope I don’t lose my teeth.”



John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum hits theaters on Friday, May 17.