Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’?

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that there is no full-frontal nudity in Fifty Shades Freed and he went on to explain why.

Speaking about rumors that he was offered $1 million to show more of his manhood, after allowing a glimpse of it in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan laughed and joked, “It was $30 million—to show one testicle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude?” he added, as reported by E! News. “That didn’t happen.”

Dornan then explained that he was never opposed to showing more, if it was crucial to the plot, saying, “I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t. You see my a— quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of [Dakota Johnson’s] t—. I would show my t— if I had them. I just thought, ‘We don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn, as much as people think we are.”

Interestingly, the outlet also reports that during a previous Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele in the franchise, stated that she was also not opposed to Dornan exposing his business.

In a separate new interview, Dornan revealed that he is done with the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for good. The actor who plays Christian Grey in the trilogy of films said that he’s getting “too old” to keep doing it.

When asked if the new movie, Fifty Shades Freed, will be the “last one,” Dornan said, “Um yeah, I think so. I don’t think there’s any…I mean there’s no other books. [E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.”

“Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are…particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for…for this,” the 35-year-old actor added.

In addition to speaking about the future of the franchise, or the lack thereof, Dornan also spoke about his eccentric billionaire character and how he has developed from the first film.

“I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie,” Dornan explained. “I think he’s gone through quite a big change in his…in his way and how his is with people and he’s opened up a lot by Anna and I think he’s just a better version of himself.”