‘Fast and Furious’ Fans Irate After ‘Fast 9’ Delayed Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Now that the upcoming ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, F9, has been delayed by almost a year due to coronavirus concerns, fans are speaking out. The announcement came via the movie’s official Facebook page, which is also where plenty of unhappy members of ‘the Fast family’ weighed in on the studio’s decision.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, we feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” the official announcement read. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

It went on to say the movie would hit globally in April of 2021, with a North American release date of April 2, instead of its initial date of May 22. They said the decision was made for “the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” but not everyone saw it that way.

My reaction when Fast & Furious 9 got delayed due to corona virus 😂😭😩🥴 pic.twitter.com/DbrcxNvDfL — Olivia’s Daddy™️ (@kvnggshawn) March 12, 2020

“This wasn’t supposed to be released until May and we can’t predict the future so I feel this decision was made too early and feeding into the fear,” wrote one Facebook user. “It’s all about the buck at the end of the day I guess but I won’t watch it next year! I’m done.”

“While I get it, this has got to stop,” added another. “This event isn’t until the end of May. We can’t keep living in fear. I along with thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions have patiently waited, and to wait a year is just ridiculous.”

Fast & Furious was like oh y’all delayed movies for 2 months? our movie’s delayed for a YEAR — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 12, 2020

Another wrote that it’s “sad that we will have to wait a year, but this is the responsible decision. Thank you for putting safety over profit. I for one will show my appreciation by being at the theatre opening day next year.”

“I give up it was supposed to be out last year. I have lost my anticipation and excitement for it,” another reacted. Waiting two years to see it from original release date is not acceptable.”

Three separate group chats/text convos I’m in have shared the Fast & Furious 9 delay news this morning.



My brand is weird but strong. — sasha (@sknitting26) March 12, 2020

“May 22 is pretty far away. [It] seems kinda premature to be making these decisions. I can’t help but wonder if you could have just put marketing on hold for a month to wait and see what happens.”

“May is a bit of an exaggeration to be moving this… it’s still far enough out that all of this will pass over.”

Easy fix to Fast & Furious delay – just explain that BLOODSHOT is in the FF universe and is an alternate-timeline spinoff. — Danny Baram (@DannyBaram) March 12, 2020

“I think postponing a launch for a while is ok. And actually smart. But the fact that it’s postponed [until] April 2021 instead of till around September 2020 makes me think that the movie isn’t ready. And you needed more time but are hiding it behind this new virus.”

“If you really cared about people seeing it you’d allow it to quickly go to DVD or streaming services so everyone can enjoy. This is simply a money grab. You know box office attendance will be down so you pushed it back a year. That’s the real reasoning here!”

Dom should consider living his life a couple miles at a time, as should we all.



FAST & FURIOUS 9 is the latest flick to be decommissioned, as Universal just announced it will delay F9 a full year.



Alright, who’s next? MULAN? BLACK WIDOW? MY SPY? Don’t be shy. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) March 12, 2020

“‘A little while longer?’ Are you kidding? A whole year!! I think July or August would’ve sufficed!”

“Lame. Maybe we just won’t go see it in the movie theaters in April 2021. Why wait over a year for the release!? [Money] is all you care about. Epic fail.”

Movie releases delayed due to #coronavirus so far:

BLUE STORY

F9 (FAST & FURIOUS 9)

THE LOVEBIRDS

NO TIME TO DIE

PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

A QUIET PLACE PART II



Expect more to follow.#film #movies — Hour of the Chuck (@charlestrotter) March 12, 2020

“Honestly I would not put a date on it, just like A Quiet Place 2 did today.”

“That’s insane making the fans wait a whole year before y’all release this movie. I can guarantee you if you make fans wait that long they won’t be going to the movies to see it. They will just wait [until] the DVD release. Which is what I will be doing.”

fast & furious 9 being delayed a year ruined my birthday i’m gonna take a big fat nap — rafael⁷ (@moonschildkth) March 12, 2020

“Don’t pretend you’re doing this for the fans. You’re doing this for yourselves and your pocketbooks. You know less people will be going to the theaters and this will hit your bottom line hard.”

“That’s some bullshit right there. Talk about wanting to help out the population to see it. That’s just plain worrying about the profit that will be lost. Might as well release on DVD then.”