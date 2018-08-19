Paul Walker’s Brothers Push for His Character’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Return

Paul Walker’s brothers are pushing for his beloved character to make a return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Walker’s last film was 2015’s Furious 7, with most of his scenes being filmed before his death in November 2013. His brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, worked with producers to finish Walker’s work as lead character Brian O’Conner. They tagged in as stand-ins in certain shots and filmed a CGI-assisted shot of Brian leaving the Fast crew and driving into the sunset at the film’s close.

Caleb and Cody recently spoke with the Associated Press and expressed their interest in doing a similar process for future Fast films. Their idea seems to be a cameo-focused one, as opposed to a full-on CGI return for a major role.

“I just hope we get to — I don’t know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again,” Caleb said. “That’s my dream, and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies.”

Cody jumped off of that point to clarify that a future appearance from Walker’s iconic character would be have to be done in a classy fashion.

“I think there could potentially be a way to do it,” Cody said. “But it would take a lot of thought and it’d have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful.”

Cody also took a slight jab at the franchise, which continued with the cyberterrorism-themed Fate of the Furious and a will feature a spin-off film centered around Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs. He thinks the films lost something with the absence of Walker.

“He was the real deal, the real car guy,” Cody said. “And in his absence, I — you know — I think it’s lost its way in a big way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the brothers also revealed they have not watched Furious 7 since it premiered in April 2015, citing that it just “doesn’t feel right.” They hope to one day show their children the film and explain how meaningful the experience of finishing Walker’s final work was to them.

“It’s kind of creepy sometimes when you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ It doesn’t feel right,” Caleb said. “I think one day, when our kids are little older and we are able to share that experience with them and be like, ‘Hey look, this is your uncle Paul. He was the greatest guy in the world and here we are being able to portray him and finish up this movie for him.’”

He continued, “That’s when I think it will really hit that I think it was really worth it and special and all that. But in the meantime, it’s still a little conflicted.”

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures