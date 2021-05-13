Emily Blunt Finally Speaks Out on 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors

✖

Fans of superhero movies tend to get carried away with theories. Ever since it was announced that another iteration of The Fantastic Four was on the way, this time an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fancasting took off in a major way, with most of social media believing that married actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ideal people to take on the roles of Sue Storm and Reed Richards. Fan art was made, theories began to pop up everywhere, and people got their hearts set on this potential casting.

However, in a new interview with The Howard Stern Show, Blunt quickly shut down these casting rumors. She pointed out that all of the rumors were purely "fancasting" with no basis in reality. "No one has received a phone call," she said. "That is just people saying, 'Wouldn’t that be great?' And that’s it." Stern took that as a slight to the genre, asking if she felt that acting in a superhero film would be "beneath her." She quickly replied "don't say that," before explaining why she wouldn't be the best fit for the gig.

"It’s not that it’s beneath me. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.," she said, citing the fact that she turned down the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2. "It would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superheroes are for me. They’re not up my alley. I think it’s been exhausted. We are inundated. It’s not that it’s only the movies, it’s all the TV shows as well."

"And it’s not to say that I would never want to play one. It would just have to be something so cool… and then I would be interested," Blunt concluded, hedging her bets and future job opportunities. "In general, I don’t race to see superhero movies. They leave me feeling a little bit cold. I can’t explain it. I can’t get in there." Blunt is staying booked and busy without that Marvel money anyway. On top of the long-awaited release of A Quiet Place 2 coming up on May 28, Blunt was also recently cast as the lead in Amazon's upcoming Western series, The English. So, Marvel fans, with Blunt and Krasinski seemingly off the table, who should be the actors to step into their superpowered suits?