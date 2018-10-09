Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Star in New Netflix ‘John Henry’ Action Film

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to lead a new Netflix action film titled John Henry and The Statesmen.

According to Deadline, the film will be about popular folklore hero John Henry leading a team of other folklore characters from around the world.

It was pitched by The Lego Ninjago Movie co-writer Tom Wheeler, and will reunite Johnson with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan, who is on board to direct.

At this time, there are no other details regarding the film, but suffice to say it sounds like it could be somewhat similar to Disney’s 1995 film Tall Tale.

In addition to starring in the film, Johnson will be a producer as well, with his Seven Bucks Productions company signed on to help make the film come together.

This isn’t the only film Johnson is producing through Seven Bucks right now, as the company is also producing Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast and Furious spinoff that stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.

Recently, Seven Bucks Productions President Hiram Garcias shared details about the upcoming film, saying that the “banter” between Johnson and Statham’s characters is “going to be so fun.”

These two guys that just want to kick each other’s a—es so bad the whole time, but you know, duty calls,” he added. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“After the several movies that we did, it felt like the time was right after Fate of the Furious, and people really responded to Dwayne and Jason’s chemistry on screen and the fun that we started to find with them,” Garcia went on to say, explaining that it was always in the cards to have Johnson’s Fast and Furious character to have his own adventures.

“So I think what you’ll find in this movie that’s a little bit different is obviously there’s going to be elements that you’re used to seeing in the Fast and Furious world, but we’re starting to slide it. We’re definitely carving our own path,” he went on to say. “You’re going to feel the connection of the universes, but you’re still going to definitely feel that this a movie that stands on its own, that’s kind of forming its own unique path.”

There is currently no word on when John Henry and The Statesmen will be released on Netflix, but Hobbs & Shaw is scheduled to land in theaters on August 2, 2019.