TV Network Facing Backlash After Cutting out Donald Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene

A Canadian TV network is under fire for editing out a scene in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York according to ComicBook.com. Earlier this week, the Canadian Broadcast Corporation aired the holiday movie sequel, though they omitted the scene that featured then-citizen Donald Trump. Conservative commentator Mark Steyn, appearing on Fox & Friends, alleged that the CBC did so because they were “terrified” to leave it in.

“I think they’re actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure,” Steyn explained according to The Daily Caller. “That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler. I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.”

Joining Steyn in his condemnation were fellow conservatives Ed Henry, who attributed the move to “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and Katie Pavlich who called the decision “censorship.”

The scene from the 1992 holiday sequel features Trump, playing himself, who gives Kevin (McCauley Culkin) directions in the lobby of the plaza hotel. It only lasts a few seconds and has no real effect on the rest of the story. Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs for CBC, said that was the sole factor for the network’s decision to trim down the film.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson explained. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot.”

Thompson also added that the scene in question had been edited out of an earlier CBC broadcast of the film five years ago, long before its guest star entered the world of politics.

“These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President,” he said.

