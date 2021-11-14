‘Dolphin Tale’ Dolphin Winter Dead at 16

Winter, the dolphin that inspired the 2011 film Dolphin Tale, has died. News of her death came amid reports that Winter was fighting for her life after developing a serious infection, per TMZ. In 2005, Winter lost her tail when she was just 2 months old. Her tail became entangled in a crab trap, causing the tail’s loss. She’d been cared for at The Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida for her entire life.

Dolphin Tale was based on Winter’s journey from her injury to the prosthetic tail that was made for her. The film also showed the progress she made with the prosthetic tail. The film starred Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson.

The 3D family drama grossed $95 million dollars at the box office worldwide. A sequel, Dolphin Tale 2, was released in 2014. The sequel told the story of another dolphin named Hope. Following the death of Winter’s surrogate mother, Panama, Winter’s future is in jeopardy unless the Clearwater Marine Aquarium team can find a new companion for her. Freeman also starred in the sequel.

Winter’s caretakers announced that while they treated her for an assumed gastrointestinal infection, her condition worsened. She ended up in critical condition and was set to undergo a potentially life-saving surgery but died as a veterinarian was prepping her for the procedure. Prior to the surgery, the aquarium announced it would close its doors for a few days “to create the best possible environment for her medical team.”

In a statement from the aquarium, they expressed their gratitude, noting, “We thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support you have shown Winter since her rescue in 2005 and especially these last few days.” They added. “Many are inspired by her resiliency and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey.”

Winter was 16 years old. Representatives of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said that a team of 15 vets and technicians were scheduled to work on Winter before her death.