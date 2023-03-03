Watch: Demi Lovato Fights Off Raging Ghostface in 'Scream 6' Music Video for 'Still Alive'

Demi Lovato has dropped a new single, "Still Alive," which is from the Scream 6 soundtrack, and fans can now watch the song's music video. In the clip, Lovato and her friends are on the run from a raging Ghostface, eventually being forced to square off with the knife-wielding murderer. The video — which also features appearances by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — can be seen below.

In Scream (2022), Tara Carpenter (Ortega) is stalked and attacked by Ghostface in Woodsboro, the town where the terror was born. This becomes just the first in a new string of bloody crimes committed by the iconic horror character. Dewey (David Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and Gail (Cox) — now his ex-wife — to let them know what's happening. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who've withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface's murder sprees.

Now, in Scream IV, Tara and her sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) find themselves facing off with the masked killer once again, but this time he's using all of New York City to his advantage. The film also brings back Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as twin brother-and-sister Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin. The pair are the niece and nephew of Jamie Kennedy's character Randy Meeks, who appeared in Scream and Scream 2, with a post-mortem cameo in Scream 3.

Additionally, Courteney Cox is back as Gale Weathers, making her the only actor to appear in every current Scream film, since David Arquette's Dewey Riley died in Scream (2022), and it was previously announced that Neve Campbell would not be back as Sidney Prescott for Scream VI. Cox won't be alone, however, as Hayden Panettiere makes a triumphant return to the franchise in the film, reprising her Scream IV role as Kirby Reed. Scream VI opens in theaters on March 10, while Scream (2022) is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here.