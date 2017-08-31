Dolph Lundgren Reveals Ivan Drago Workout Video, Getting Ripped for ‘Creed 2’

Getting ready for something big! 👊 @officialslystallone #Creed2 #IvanDrago A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The Russian is coming back to the Rocky franchise, and he’s looking more ripped than ever!

Earlier this summer, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to reveal that Dolph Lundgren would be reprising his role as Ivan Drago in the upcoming Creed sequel. Well, it looks like Lundgren is taking his new turn to heart.

The action star recently posted a video of himself going through some strenuous workouts, preparing to get back into the boxing ring. After watching the video, we’d say Lundgren is more than ready to throw a few punches.

The video starts with the 59-year-old actor lifting weights in the gym, with Drake’s hit song ‘9’ playing in the background.

After spilling some sweat on the bench, Lundgren moves on to some boxing exercises. He’s seen at the end of the video burying some punches into his trainer’s bag.

Lundgren used the caption to tease that “something big” was coming, and hinting that it was preparation for Creed 2 with his hashtags.

Ivan Drago was the main antagonist in Rocky IV, after killing Apollo Creed in an exhibition match. This plot will likely be vital to his role in the Creed film, as Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis is the son of Apollo Creed.