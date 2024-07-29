Cory Hardrict Address Terrible Reviews for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black'

Cory Hardict is ignoring any negativity involving his latest film, Divorce In the Black, written and directed by Tyler Perry. The film, which Hardtict stars in as an abusive and alcoholic husband who can't let go, has received a 0% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics and social media users have slammed the writing, underdeveloped characters and storyline, and melodramatic events.

Hardict has praised his time working on the project, telling The Breakfast Club it's the most money he ever made in his career in s short amount of time. He said the film was a six-week production.

He's tuning out the noise. "I'm in Mr. Tyler Perry's Divorce In the Black. It's the No. 1 movie in the world. I'm excited. It's out on Amazon Prime Video right now," the actor told TMZ when they caught up with him.

As far as the 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Hardict played it cool. "I don't know nothing about it. I didn't see that. The people love the movie and we do it for the people. That's who I do it for. If the culture rocking with it, it's all love. Shoutout to Mr. Perry. I love Mr. Perry though."

He says critics are simply doing their job, noting: "The critics – everyone has an opinion. And they're entitled to it. So, it's fine. But as long as the people see it, my neighborhood see it – Southside of Chicago – L.A., everybody see it, then I'm happy. So, it's all love."

(Photo: Cory Hardrict attends Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. - Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

And on whether he'll do another Perry production, it's a no-brainer. "I love Mr. Tyler Perry. We're working again on something for sure. I can't really speak on it. It was the most incredible experience I ever had on a film. He takes care of his actors. It's a loving set. We're going to do it again. Big shout out to Mr. Perry. Y'all stop playing with that man. He's amazing. He wrote the number one movie I am in," he gushed.