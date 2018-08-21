Charlie Hunnam Reunites With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Co-Star Tommy Flanagan in ‘Papillon’

Charlie Hunnam is currently promoting his upcoming movie Papillon, which finds the actor reuniting with a familiar face on the project in his Sons of Anarchy co-star Tommy Flanagan.

Papillon stars Hunnam as Henri Charrière, also known as Papillon, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and sent to French Guyana to serve a life sentence. While in prison, he teams up with Louis Dega (Rami Malek) to attempt an escape. The film is based on autobiographical books by Charrière and is a remake of the 1973 movie starring Dustin Hoffman and Steve McQueen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the remake, Flanagan plays a mysterious character known as the Masked Breton, who Papillon encounters on his travels. He and Hunnam previously starred together on FX’s biker drama Sons of Anarchy, and Hunnam told Collider that he was eager to work with Flanagan again.

“The idea was brought up to me, and then I got it over the line,” he explained, noting that he was “in part” responsible for the actor’s role in the film. “I just wanted to work with Tommy, time and time again.”

“I’ve always said the film that I want to write, which I haven’t written yet because it’s been a long incubation period, but it’s a project that I would love to do, there’s just been no money, is a tiny little love story, set in the north of England and I’ve always dreamt that Tommy would star in, if I ever got my act together to direct that film,” he added. “That’s always been the dream. He’s definitely one of the tribe members of my little creative team.”

The 38-year-old added that he and Flanagan have known each other even before they were cast on Sons and quickly became close.

“I did a film, years ago, called Green Street Hooligans, with Elijah Wood, and I convinced the director (Lexi Alexander) to hire him,” Hunnam recalled. “He didn’t read the script, so I went to a bar, seven days in a row, where I knew he drank and had seen him once before, with the script. I went and had a few pints, every night, waiting for him to show up. I totally stalked him. I just have always really admired him and think he’s such an interesting actor. Once we actually met and became friends, it sealed our fate. He’s like my brother.”

Papillon premieres in theaters on Aug. 24.

Photo Credit: FX