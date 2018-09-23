Channing Tatum ‘Ready to Go Back to Work’ in Wake of Jenna Dewan Split

Channing Tatum has always been one of Hollywood’s busier actors, but he took most of 2018 off in the midst of his split from Jenna Dewan. Now, the Magic Mike star is ready to get back to work.

“I’m sort of ready to go back to work,” Tatum told Variety this week at the red carpet premiere for Smallfoot. “I don’t know what I’m ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing… Maybe I’ll come and start interviewing people, I don’t know. I have no clue what I’m going to do, but I’m having fun though.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tatum does have several projects on the docket. He will be voicing Superman again in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and is slated to star as the X-Men hero Gambit in a solo movie. Gambit has been in the works for years, but the project is rumored to start filming in February.

However, Tatum also has another big job: being dad to 5-year-old daughter Everly.

“I have a kid, man. That is the biggest job that I have,” Tatum reminded Variety.

The actor shared a rare photo of Everly this weekend. She is seen from the back, holding up the “I love you” sign at a school assembly.

“My daughter giving the lone [‘I love you’ gesture] [sign] at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew,” Tatum wrote. “She cool AF! I’ll never come close to how cool she is. Proud & feeling pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It’s done a lot for me. Ok good night.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The news came as a shock to fans, but the former couple said there was nothing salacious about the split and they remain friends.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Smallfoot, an animated family movie starring Tatum as the voice of the main character Migo, is the only movie Tatum is releasing this year. That is a big difference from 2017, when he appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Logan Lucky and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Smallfoot, which opens on Sept. 28, also includes the voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, Danny DeVito and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images