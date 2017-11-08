‘Blade Runner 2049’ Disappoints With $31.5 Million Opening Weekend

Blade Runner 2049 will win its opening weekend at the box office, though the film isn’t quite performing up to expectations.

Blade Runner 2049 was projected for a $45-50 million opening weekend but will end up with a first weekend total of $31.5 million instead.

Blade Runner 2049 earned just $12.7 million on Friday, including $4 million earned from Thursday night preview. There has been some speculation that the film’s running time of 163 minutes may be hurting its box office by allowing for fewer showings and scaring away younger audiences.

The film is a sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner and sees Harrison Ford reprise his role from the original with Ryan Gosling taking over as a new lead character. Perhaps Blade Runner is too esoteric a property to support a sequel 35 years in the making, especially with a budget of $150 million.

Romantic survival movie The Mountain Between Us looks to land in second place. The film stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as two plane crash survivors stranded and forced to rely on each other to survive. The film is expected to earn about $10 million in its first weekend.

Horror sensation It drops to third place in its fifth weekend at the box office. The adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is earned $9.65 million from 3,197 locations this weekend, which will take the film’s box office total to over $300 million.

My Little Pony: The Movie opens fourth place this weekend after a slower than expected Saturday. The film earned close to $3 million on Friday and will open with $8.8 million for the weekend. The film brings the magic of the popular television series, including its voice cast, to the big screen.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle managed to edge out Tom Cruise’s American Made for the fifth-place spot. The film earned $8.1 million over the weekend, bringing its box office total to $79.96 million.

1. Blade Runner

Opening Weekend

Friday: $12.74 million

Weekend: $31.5 million

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. In addition to Gosling and Ford, the film stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

2. The Mountain Between Us

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.5 million

Weekend: $10.1 million

Stranded on a mountain after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must work together to endure the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing each other to survive and discovering their inner strength.

The Mountain Between Us is directed by Hany Abu-Assad and written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin. The film stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba and the survivors.

3. It

Week Five

Last Week: No. 2

Friday: $2.6 million

Weekend: $9.64 million

Total: $304.9 million

Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, It is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The film stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård with Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.

4. My Little Pony: The Movie

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.97 million

Weekend: $8.8 million

Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force.

My Little Pony: The Movie is directed by Jayson Thiessen and based on a story and screenplay co-written by Thiessen and Meghan McCarthy.

Based on the popular television series, the film stars the voices of regular cast members Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain and Cathy Weseluck as well as the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana.

5. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Week Three

Last Week: No. 1

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $8.1 million

Total: $79.96 million

With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Edward Holcroft, Sophie Cookson, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.